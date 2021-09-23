Whenever there’s a kiss in a TV show or a movie, it usually looks romantic, adorable and pretty close to perfect, right? Well guys, it turns out, it’s not always as good as it looks behind the scenes. Sometimes, in fact, there are some pretty awkward and hilarious stories behind the smooches!

Take Dylan Sprouse and Selena Gomez, for example. The two stars locked lips during an episode of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, but it was less than perfect.

“It was my first kiss — [and] on camera! It was one of the worst days of my life!” the “Bad Liar” songstress recently revealed.

Yikes! Her comments quickly caught Cole Sprouse‘s attention. He commented on Instagram, “@dylansprouse I can safely say I’ve never had a girl say this about me.”

Surprisingly, the former Wizards of Waverly Place actress and the Big Daddy star aren’t the only ones to have a horrible on-screen kiss. Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard, Penn Badgley and Blake Lively, Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner and a ton more have all also spilled on their bad or embarrassing on-screen smooches, and we cannot stop laughing.

Even Ashley Tisdale and Zac Efron had a cringey encounter. The High School Musical costars had to kiss when they both appeared in an episode of Suite Life of Zack and Cody, and according to the actress, it was pretty awkward.

“I had to kiss Zac on The Suite Life of Zach and Cody, and it’s the worst because I’m so close to him and he’s like my brother. At the time, he was used to acting on Warner Bros, which is The CW, and we were on Disney Channel, and he tried kissing me with his tongue, and I was like, ‘Get away from me!’ I closed my mouth so fast,” she revealed. “I was like, ‘This is Disney Channel! We don’t kiss like that on Disney Channel!’

