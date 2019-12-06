On Wednesday, December 4, Ariana Grande officially got into the holiday spirit by releasing her “Christmas & Chill” merch collection — named for her iconic song from 2015. While she brought the holiday cheer with Santa Claus hats and Christmas-themed onesies, some fans have dragged the “Thank U, Next” singer on social media for the new collection. Some sent messages to the songstress and said the new clothes were “tragic,” “an atrocity” and “basic.”

“Ariana needs to start designing her own merch again because this is ….. tragic. The Santa hat and the caps…. I’m crying,” one fan wrote with another adding, “Her merch team has been terrible since sweetener dropped ugh.”

Other than criticizing the merch and its price, some fans called out her merch team directly and offered their own suggestions to fix the problem.

“[I know] Ariana has seen us talk about her merch team, can she just fire them already,” one fan wrote, while another designed their own holiday merch including ornaments and sweatshirts, “Dear Ariana’s Merch Team, It’s not that hard. Sincerely, Arianators.”

While it seemed like everyone hated the new clothing items, some fans offered the singer positive feedback and revealed that they were adding the items to their holiday wish list.

“I need Ariana’s merch for Christmas,” one fan posted, praising the items in the collection.

This merch drop came just one month after the 26-year-old’s Christmas EP re-entered the Top 40 charts on US iTunes after not receiving much attention back when it was released. On November 10, Ariana took to Twitter to share her excitement with fans. She quote tweeted Chart Data’s tweet and commented, “Oh my god. My favorite body of work. She is rising from the dead! Thank u new listeners of ‘Christmas [and] Chill’ and hello everyone that is just now discovering it. I’m so happy.”

