Most people spend their Thanksgiving eating lots of yummy food, hanging with their family and watching football — and the same goes for Hollywood’s biggest stars! Take Ariana Grande, for example. The singer took a break from touring the world and belting her heart out on stage every night to spend turkey day with her family, and some fans were a little shook to see that her estranged father was there!

Yep, the 26-year-old shared a selfie with her mom, Joan Grande, and her dad, Edward Butera, from the festivities to her Instagram Stories, which she captioned, “First Thanksgiving with both of my parents in 18 years.”

For those who missed it, Ari’s parents split when she was only 8 years old, and the “Dangerous Woman” songstress has had a strained relationship with her dad for years. Back in 2014, she opened up it, telling Seventeen Magazine that she had been “out of touch with [him]” for over a year.

“It took me so long to be okay with it. The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that I am made up of half my dad, and a lot of my traits come from him,” the Victorious star shared. “So much of me comes from my father, and for so long, I didn’t like that about myself. I had to accept that it’s okay not to get along with somebody and still love them.”

She also sang about it in her hit song, “Thank U, Next.”

“One day I’ll walk down the aisle holding hands with my mama. I’ll be thanking my dad, ’cause she learned from the drama,” the lyrics read.

Previously, Edward tweeted a selfie with his famous daughter in December 2016. Plus, the former Disney actress shared a snap of her and her dad FaceTiming on Christmas in 2018 — so it appears that things are OK between them now!

