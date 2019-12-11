Get ready The Knight Before Christmas fans, because there might be a sequel in the works! Yep, that’s right, Netflix’s most recent holiday flick could possibly be taking viewers back in time once again. Josh Whitehouse recently revealed his and costar Vanessa Hudgens‘ thoughts on coming back for another rom-com.

“We both think that, given the way the film ends, it feels as though [a sequel] would tell the story of the brother, Geoffrey,” the 29-year-old told Business Insider. “Perhaps it should be his adventure next, and we go to a new world and some kind of new story.”

For those who missed it, the movie follows a gallant English knight who seeks out his true quest after a sorceress inadvertently sends him from the medieval era to present day. While there he soon finds himself falling for a caring high school science teacher who is disillusioned by love.

Josh even said that there’s even room to bring back his character Sir Cole and Vanessa’s character Brooke for the second film.

“We’ve also talked about the possibility of Sir Cole and Brooke going back in time to medieval times and she has to try to fit in with his world, which could also be really cool,” he explained.

Aside from a possible second movie, Josh would also want to see The Knight Before Christmas crossover with another fan-favorite Netflix film The Christmas Prince. Fans noticed that the two films take place in the same universe during a scene in the movie when Brooke’s sister mentions that their parents got an acorn decoration in Aldovia — the fictional country where A Christmas Prince takes place.

“I became aware of that when I was on set filming and they had to explain this acorn thing to us,” the actor revealed. “I knew [Netflix] had a couple of Christmas film, but I didn’t realize they have quite as many as they do.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.