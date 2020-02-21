Do you want to attend one of the biggest events in music? Well, look no further! J-14 is giving one lucky winner four tickets to Nickelodeon SlimeFest, so get ready for the chance of a lifetime!

The star-studded festival will take place at the Forum in Los Angeles, CA, and will go down on Sunday, March 22, 2020. The festival will feature performances by Nickelodeon star and YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa, breakout pop group Why Don’t We, Grammy Award-nominated multiplatinum artist French Montana, viral chart-topper Blanco Brown and singer/ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer. How epic does that sound?!

There is no purchase necessary to enter, just fill out the form below. You must live in the Los Angeles area, as transportation to the event will NOT be provided. If you are under 18 years old, you must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Winners will receive a general admission family four pack of tickets — the value of the prize is equal to $200. Enter for a chance to win starting on Friday, February 21 at 1 P.M. EST and ending on Wednesday, March 11 at 12 A.M. EST. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, March 11 at 1 P.M. EST. You can find out some more info on Nickelodeon SlimeFest here.

