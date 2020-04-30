Singer and mental health advocate Demi Lovato has an important message for those who may be struggling during the current coronavirus pandemic. The 27-year-old recently appeared on the Capital Breakfast Radio Show with Roman Kemp, and she shared her best tips for staying mentally healthy while stuck inside due to self-isolation.

“It’s been really beneficial to my mental health to just take time out of my day and be present, to hone in on what’s going on internally,” the former Disney Channel star explained. “I wasn’t really exercising for a minute, now I’m working out all the time. I’m doing yoga, I hated yoga before this quarantine.”

For those who missed it, over 3,240,000 people have contracted the coronavirus since it started to spread, resulting in more than 229,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors, avoid public places and isolate themselves during this time.

Demi continued, “I think the most important thing, though, to remember if you are struggling, it’s so important to remember it’s not a sign of weakness, it’s a sign of strength to ask for help. These are really weird times. Everyone is going through something and just be there for your friends, be there for you family and remember that people are there for you, and it’s important to reach out to those that are a good support for you to help you through these times.”

Aside from offering up some helpful words of wisdom to fans, the Sonny With A Chance alum also explained why she’s made the decision to keep the new relationship with Max Ehrich under wraps for the time being.

“I’ve remained really private with my dating in the past and I’ve kind of learned by lesson a little bit about talking about relationships, so I like to keep things private,” the former Disney Channel starlet said. “I would love to gush and explain more, but I just think it’s best to keep things to myself.”

For those who missed it, rumors first started swirling that the two stars were an item after they were photographed hanging out in Los Angeles on March 15, 2020. And when they were caught leaving some super flirty comments on each other’s Instagram accounts days later, it fueled the speculation even more. When Max posted a shirtless selfie on March 24, 2020, which he captioned, “When you realize you should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay,” the former Disney actress wrote, “Fine by me!” Then, Demi seemingly confirmed her romance with the former High School Musical 3 star a few weeks later ago by calling him her “angel” on Instagram.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.

