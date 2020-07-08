Ever since Selena Gomez revealed that she had been diagnosed with the auto-immune disease lupus, fans have been seriously amazed by her strength. For those who missed it, the singer revealed back in 2017 that things got so bad, she even had to get a kidney transplant. She has been pretty public and honest about her battle with the illness, and her fans have been cheering her on every step of the way.

But did you guys know that there are some other big stars who are also dealing with diseases of their own? Yep, from Sarah Hyland to Nick Jonas to Gigi Hadid, there are tons of celebrities who are out there struggling with all sorts of sicknesses that we totally didn’t know about — and we are seriously so proud of them all.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the celebrities who are living with diseases that you may not have known about.

