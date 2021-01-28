Growing up in the spotlight! Ariel Winter first became a household name after nabbing the iconic role of Alex Dunphy in the fan-favorite ABC series Modern Family. Over the years, she’s made a major name for herself both on and off screen, especially when it comes to her fashion choices.

When Modern Family premiered in 2009, Ariel was only 11 years old, which meant that her fashion game was pretty tame. As she grew up, the actress started taking some major fashion risks and the world took notice. Despite some flack she’s received for some of her past red carpet looks, Ariel stays unbothered by the hate. In fact, she’s a major advocate for confidence.

“Confidence is a journey. I’ve been on a long journey with it. You never reach the end of feeling totally confident. What makes me feel confident is making my own decisions. Doing things I want to do,” she told Allure in July 2019. “But I can feel confident whenever. It’s not just when I put makeup on. It’s also just doing what I want to do and not worrying about what other people say when I experiment with different things. I make my own choices and that’s very empowering to me.”

In honor of the star’s empowering mindset about all things fashion and beauty, J-14 is taking walk down memory lane and breaking down some of her most iconic looks. Scroll through our gallery for a look at Ariel’s total red carpet transformation.

