Throughout her time in the spotlight, former Modern Family star Ariel Winter has been the recipient of some major internet hate. Social media trolls have often commented negatively about her body and slammed the starlet’s red carpet looks. Now, the 21-year-old has taken her power back, and got real about how she’s learned to deal with all the critics.

“I feel like I’ve definitely gotten the brunt out of everyone on the show, for sure, of the criticism. It doesn’t make sense… It sucks in general. Because I started so young and I got social media at the time it was just becoming big … and as I got older I developed a lot faster,” the actress explained during a recent interview with the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. “As I got older, I had a different kind of body. I was a curvy girl and anything [I’d] wear, it was like, ‘Oh my God, a high school slut, what a horrible role model for our children,’ or, ‘She looks fat’.”

Ariel continued, “As you get older you go through so many different phases with your body and it’s hard to do in general without people commenting on it and then you have 3,000 comments on a photo you post that you feel like you looked good in…and the ones that stick out the majority in your mind are these horrible comments.”

Over the years, the Sofia the First star said she always would let the negative feedback effect her, but now, she’s working hard to allow the positive comments to shine through.

“That’s what I’m trying to ignore more than anything is those comments because I’m only really giving power to those hateful comments and that’s what they want,” she said. “It’s definitely hard and I wouldn’t say that I’m over it and I’ve moved on…I still see some comments and I’m like alright that sucks, that makes me feel bad, but I’ve started to do my best to just focus on if I’m happy with myself, I’m happy.”

