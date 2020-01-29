On Tuesday, January 28, Luke Benward took to Instagram Stories and celebrated girlfriend Ariel Winter‘s 22nd birthday. The actor posted a series of adorable pictures and called the Modern Family star “a dream.” Luke also revealed his sweet pet name for Ariel.

In one photo, the couple posed together with huge smiles on their faces at a beach. Luke wrote, “Happy Birthday Bunny!!!” alongside the sweet snap along with two emojis.

In the other picture, the two seemed to be celebrating New Year’s Eve together. Luke and Ariel embraced while staring into each other’s eyes.

“You’re a dream,” the former Disney Channel star captioned the second snap.

Luke’s birthday posts to Ariel came a few days after they went Instagram official. On January 17, 2020, she reposted a friend’s video to her Instagram Stories that showed her and her new beau riding on a golf cart together. The new couple cozied up together with their arms wrapped around each other in the swoon-worthy clip.

Previously, fans noticed that Luke left a flirty comment on Ariel’s Instagram post on January 4, 2020.

“Felt cute today. NOT as cute as baby yoda but that’s okay because that amount of cute is UNOBTAINABLE,” she captioned a makeup-free selfie. Luke commented, “Told ya, you wayyyyyy cuter.”

A source also told Us Weekly that the pair has been enjoying their time together and said Ariel is “really happy” with Luke.

“He is a great match for her. She loves his energy and charisma and feels very comfortable around him. Ariel is trying to keep her relationship with Luke somewhat private and isn’t telling a ton of people that they’re dating, but they are,” the insider said, seemingly confirming their romance.

For those who missed it, rumors started swirling that Ariel and Luke were in a relationship on December 8, 2019 after photos that showed the two stars kissing went viral. During their dinner with friends, the stars definitely weren’t afraid to show off their love and couldn’t keep their hands (or their lips!) off each other.

