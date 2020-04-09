It’s truly the end of an era because Modern Family is officially over. Yep, that’s right, after 11 seasons on the air, the long-running ABC series came to its bittersweet end on Wednesday, April 8.

For those who don’t know, the fan-favorite series first premiered back in 2009 and starred Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, Jeremy Maguire, Reid Ewing, Rico Rodriguez, Sofia Vergara, Eric Stonestreet, Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ty Burrell, who were quick to become a family both on and off screen. Back in December 2019, the network announced that after 11 seasons on air, the show would come to an end, and everyone is definitely so sad to see it go.

Now that the show is over, not only are fans heartbroken, but the cast is too. As the last episode aired, the the Modern Family cast took to social media and penned heartfelt goodbyes to the characters that they played for more than a decade. Scroll through our gallery to read their farewell messages.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.