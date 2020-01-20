Prepare to get emotional, One Direction fans, because Louis Tomlinson threw in a major tribute to the band during his new music video. Get this — the video for the singer’s latest single, “Walls,” dropped on Monday, January 20, and he included a clip of what appears to be his former bandmates in it.

During one scene of the video, four guys stand behind Louis on a stage, before the “Back to You” crooner takes his place next to them. Although their faces are hidden, some fans quickly noticed the resemblance between the boys in the video and Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Liam Payne.

“So this one is a thank you for what you did to me / Why is it that ‘thank you’s’ are so often bittersweet?” Louis sings during the emotional scene.

OK, is anyone else crying right now?! As fans know, after releasing five albums together, the band went on a hiatus in December 2015, and since then, everyone has patiently been waiting for them to get back together. Earlier this month, Louis told Cosmopolitan that if he had to guess, he’d be the one to send the initial, “Alright boys, let’s do this,” message.

“I wasn’t really ready for the band to go on a break,” he also admitted to Metro in October 2019. “As far as I am concerned, I am happy doing what I am doing. But the day that [a reunion] does happen, and everyone is ready to do it, I am ready.”

They’ve all been pretty busy doing their own things since the band decided to go their separate ways — Harry has dropped two albums over the years, Niall released an LP and is hard at work on his second, Liam’s album came out in December 2019 and Zayn has made a bunch of bops of his own. As for Louis, his debut album, Walls, is set to hit stands on January 31, 2020.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.