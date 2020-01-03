Fans of One Direction might want to prepare themselves because they’re about to see the guys like they’ve never seen them before! Yep, Liam Payne just revealed that a new documentary about the band is officially in the works, and fans are totally freaking out!

The singer recently headed to Dubai to perform some of the hits from his new album, LP1. When City Times asked him if he remembered the last time he visited the country with his bandmates, he explained, “It’s hard for me to remember specific gigs because it was a blur of planes and sound checks and screams. I think we filmed that show and it will be part of a documentary around an anniversary.”

OMG. For those who forgot, the group (which also consisted of Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik) was put together by Simon Cowell on July 23, 2010, after they all auditioned on The X Factor as solo artists. That means that its almost been 10 years since the brand was formed, and some fans quickly started to speculate that the upcoming 10th anniversary is what Liam was referring to.

The guys accomplished a lot during the time that they were together — they released five epic albums, embarked on a bunch of world tours, won numerous awards, broke tons of records, released their own concert movie and more! But when they announced they were going on an indefinite hiatus in December 2015, fans were pretty heartbroken. Since then, however, they’ve all confirmed on numerous occasions that they are going to back together at some point, and everyone is patiently waiting for that day to come.

The boys have all been pretty busy doing their own things since they decided to take a break. Niall released a solo album called Flicker and is currently hard at work on his second. Harry starred in the movie Dunkirk and dropped two LP’s of his own. Louis welcomed a son, Freddie, and is gearing up for his debut album, Walls, to come out on January 31, 2020. Liam also became a father and has been hard at work on his solo music, and Zayn dropped two epic albums over the years! But despite their busy schedules, the boys are still pretty close! They’ve hung out a bunch of times over the years, and every time they do, it sends the internet into a frenzy.

This documentary is seriously going to be a dream come true!

