Growing up with a famous family isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, just ask Miley Cyrus. The former Disney Channel star is the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus, a longtime country artist, and she’s getting real about their father-daughter relationship.

“When I was born, my dad had the No. 1 country song,” she shared during Hulu’s Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions), which released in August 2023. However, Miley tries not to compare her success to her dad’s. “When I see the numbers, I just see the humans behind it enjoying the music, and I just see people in numbers. A number doesn’t change who I am,” she added.

Keep reading for all the details on Miley’s family life, her siblings and more.

Who Are Miley Cyrus’ Parents?

Miley was born to Billy Ray and his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus. Over the years, the Hannah Montana alum has been honest about growing up with a famous dad.

“My dad grew up the opposite of me. I grew up on a soundstage in a house with a family that was super-close and all lived under the same roof, and I grew up financially stable and emotionally stable,” she shared in the same docuseries. “That’s something that my dad didn’t have.”

Because of this, they have a “wildly different” relationship in terms of “fame and success.” Miley explained, “Him feeling loved by a big audience impacted him emotionally more than it ever could me. When he feels special or important, it’s like healing a childhood wound, and I’ve always been made to feel like a star.”

That being said, she noted the two have “great memories” together.

When it comes to her mom, Miley and Tish are super-close. In fact, when Tish married Dominic Purcell in August 2023, Miley walked her mom down the aisle.

Does Miley Cyrus Have Any Siblings?

Miley actually has a lot of siblings. Her eldest brother and sister, Trace Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus, were born during one of Tish’s prior relationships. However, Billy Ray adopted them after he and Tish got married. Miley’s parents also share her brother Braison Cyrus and sister Noah Cyrus.

