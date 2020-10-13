BFFs who travel together, stay together! Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian took their friendship from Los Angeles to New York City days after the TikTok star celebrated her 20th birthday on October 6.

The influencer and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 41, were first spotted in the Big Apple on Sunday, October 11. Since then, they’ve made the city their runway with multiple outfit changes and fashionable looks as they walk around the city and attend dinners with their friend group.

When these two first became friends, they seriously broke the internet with social media users having a lot to say about the nature of their relationship. Thanks to Kourtney’s eldest son, Mason Disick, and David Dobrik, the pair met for the first time in June and posted a TikTok video announcing to the world that they were BFFs. Since then, they’ve been spotted out to dinner, at the beach and even in the pool wearing matching outfits. In one of Addison’s YouTube videos, she said they always work out together, too!

Now, the girls have officially made their friendship bicoastal! Missed out on all the snaps from Addison and Kourtney’s New York City trip? No worries, J-14 broke them all down. Scroll through our gallery for an inside look at the best friend pair’s recent vacation.

