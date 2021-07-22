America’s Angel — that’s what they called her! Madison Pettis is known for her role as the president’s daughter, Sophie Martinez, on Disney Channel’s Cory in the House, but now, she’s all grown up.

Following her breakout role in the fan-favorite series, which aired from January 2007 to September 2008, the actress went on to have a major movie career. Most notably, she appeared alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in The Game Plan, which premiered in 2007. While some fans are accustomed to seeing Madison as a youngster, she’s definitely not a kid anymore! In fact, she even graduated high school in 2016 and has continued to succeed in Hollywood since then!

“There are so many reasons why people get into the entertainment besides the pure joy,” the actress told LeFair Magazine in November 2018. “So many people are in it to be famous, make money or get followers but if your heart isn’t in it, then it’s not a great industry to be in. There is a lot of competition and rejection. What keeps me going in such a hard industry is being on set and being inspired by other people who want to make art that they’re proud of, whether it makes people laugh and feel good or makes them emotional and touches on important topics. If you have a genuine love for it go for it. Work hard and practice all the time. It’s very hard and very challenging. I’ve been doing it for 13 years and I’m proud of where I am, but I’m still nowhere near where I want to be. Don’t give up.”

Aside from acting and giving budding stars some pretty epic advice, Madison revealed during the same interview that she has aspirations to work behind the camera as well as in front.

“I want to produce. It’s been a dream of mine to have a production company with my mom,” the Disney alum said. “I’m not sure how short-term or long-term that goal is but it’s definitely something I want to do. I’ve had a lot of ideas being on set for so long. My mom was on set with me all the time and she made a lot of observations over the past 13 years in this industry. Now, I have my own perspective.”

And she’s taking that perspective to major heights! Aside from her already famous roles, Madison has a lot on the horizon. Scroll through our gallery and talk a walk down memory lane to relive the actress’ roles from her Disney days to now.

