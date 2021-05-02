Summer is almost here, which means Netflix has a list of new original content for fans to watch all season long!

After months of waiting, Joey King and Jacob Elordi are officially back as Elle Evans and Noah Flynn in the Kissing Booth 3. The actress first revealed that the final film would premiere on the streaming service this summer while taking the stage at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards, and now, it’s finally here.

“It’s the summer before Elle heads to college, and she’s facing the hardest decision of her life: whether to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah or fulfill her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee. Whose heart will Elle break?” Netflix’s summary reads.

As fans know, the second film ended on a major cliffhanger and viewers were left guess which Elle ultimately chose. Come August, all questions will be answered!

“I mean, listen, we meet Elle with quite the dilemma at the end of the Kissing Booth 2. With the Kissing Booth 3, we pick back up with that dilemma, and it presents some pretty serious challenges throughout the third movie,” Joey teased while chatting with Digital Spy in October 2020. “All the while, though, even though Elle is going through some very tough decisions, we are going to have even more fun with these characters than we did in the second one.”

Another major August release will be Addison Rae‘s film debut in He’s All That, a remake of the 1990s cult-classic flick She’s All That. “The contemporary story follows an influencer who accepts a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser into prom king,” the Netflix synopsis reads.

The TikTok star will appear alongside Tanner Buchanan, Peyton Meyer, Madison Pettis and more in the movie.

“It’s coming sooner than people think along with, you know, so many other things, but yeah, it’s going to be on Netflix. I’m very, very excited,” Addison shared during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up in April 2021. “It was a project that I, you know, felt really, really good about, especially, you know, going into it. And now that it’s over, it feels better than ever. So I’m really happy.”

The animated Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, along with The Woman in the Window and Skater Girl, among others, will also premiere throughout the summer months. Scroll through our gallery for a full list of movies headed to Netflix in summer 2021.

