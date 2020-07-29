Warning: Spoilers ahead. Ever since The Kissing Booth 2 came out, there’s been one question on everyone’s minds. And that is — will there be a third flick? Yep, the highly anticipated sequel hit Netflix on Friday, July 24, and fans cannot get enough of it! But wait — is this the end of Elle and Noah’s love story once and for all or will it continue for another movie? Well guys, you might want to brace yourselves because the network just confirmed that there will be a third film after all, and we’re seriously freaking out!

For those who missed it, the first two movies starred Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi and more. The first one, which came out in May 2018, was all about a high school student named Elle, who found herself face-to-face with her long-term crush — Noah — while running a kissing booth at the spring carnival. But things got a little complicated when Noah’s younger brother, Lee (who was also Elle’s best friend) did not approve of their relationship. In the end, he learned to accept their love and they lived happily ever after!

That is, until the sequel. During the second movie, Elle and Noah’s relationship was put to the test when he went off to college. When both of them started to grow close to new people, it lead to a lot of jealousy and fighting. But in the end, true love won. Yes, Elle and Noah stayed together, but the film still ended with a MAJOR cliffhanger that made fans want a third film even more!

Now that it’s finally confirmed that no, this is not the end of the Kissing Booth and that yes, there will be another movie, there are a lot of questions on everyone’s minds? Like, will the original cast all return for part three? What’s going to go down? What have the stars said about it? Have they filmed it already? When will it come out? Not to worry, people, because J-14 has got you covered. We made you a complete guide to the third movie — here’s everything we know so far.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the details on The Kissing Booth 3.

