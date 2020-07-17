When it came to reprising his role as Lee for The Kissing Booth 2, actor Joel Courtney said it wasn’t hard to get back into character!

“It’s really cool reprising a role and bringing it back. It’s something that I’ve never done before,” the 24-year-old told Backstage during a recent interview. “I was a little nervous to see if I was able to pull it off or not. The second I read the script and Joey [King] and I got together on it, I was like, no, this is not going to be an issue, bringing a character back is not going to be as hard. I can see it being more difficult for other things, but the real-life friendship that Joey and I have really allows for us to just go back to our characters and comfortably dive back in.”

For those who missed the sequel is set to hit Netflix on July 24, 2020, and according to the streming service, here’s what will happen in the second movie: “Elle Evans just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn. But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She’ll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee, and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco. When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl, Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs.”

When talking with the publication, Joel also took a walk down memory lane and remembered his first audition for the fan-favorite film.

“My The Kissing Booth audition was so stressful,” he explained. “I thought I’d botched that audition worse than just about any others that I’d done…I walked out thinking, ‘That, obviously, didn’t go well. I do not anticipate hearing back from them’…A week later, I got a phone call about doing a callback and I honestly was shocked, flabbergasted.”

We’re glad it all worked out because, honestly, we couldn’t imagine anyone else as Lee!

