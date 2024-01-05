Liza Koshy is entering her rom-com era with the help of The Kissing Booth‘s Joel Courtney! The unexpected duo are set to star in the upcoming Netflix film Players — and we have all the details.

What Is Liza Koshy’s ‘Players’ Netflix Movie About?

Players follows a sportswriter named Mack who has spent years orchestrating successful hook-ups called “plays” — the number one rule? Don’t build a relationship from such “plays.” However, all of that changes when she falls for her latest target, Nick.

The rom-com stars Gina Rodriguez as Mack, Damon Wayans Jr as Adam and Tom Ellis as Nick, along with Augustus Prew, Ego Nwodim and Marin Hinkle.

Players will be released on Netflix on February 14, 2024. Happy Valentines Day to us!

Who Are Liza Koshy and Joel Courtney Playing in ‘Players’?

It appears Liza and Joel will be playing either good friends or a couple in the romantic comedy — however, much of their character details are being kept under wraps as of now.

ICYMI, Liza got her start on YouTube, skyrocketing to fame in the late 2010s until she ultimately decided to step away from posting. Since then, she’s starred in multiple movies, hosted TV shows, red carpet events and produced a number of work.

“I didn’t realize that I was being a producer, director, and actor of sorts,” she told Forbes in 2023 of her many hats. “It wasn’t until later that I understood those are labels and those are titles to call oneself in the entertainment industry.”

It also took some time and hard work to get to where she is now — starring in the latest Transformers movie and voicing one of the main characters in Universal Studios’ Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken.

“It takes that 10 years of silence, as they say, before you really see the fruits of your labor,” Liza told the outlet. “I went to acting class. I’m putting in 10,000 hours. I’m putting in the 10 years of silence. I’m trying to wake up early in the morning like Kobe did…I’m trying to put in that work.”

