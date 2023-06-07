Has anyone checked on Liza Koshy in a while? The YouTube star skyrocketed to fame in the late 2010s on the video platform but has since stepped away from posting. Keep reading to see what she’s been up to, including movies, projects and more.

What Is Liza Koshy Up to Now?

Throughout her YouTube fame, Liza was best known for her hilarious sketches, dollar store videos and vlogs. The last time she posted on her channel was in November 2021, shortly after airing the third and final season of her YouTube show Liza on Demand.

Since then, she’s fully transitioned into the acting world, starring in Netflix movie Work It alongside Sabrina Carpenter, hosted the Nickelodeon game show Double Dare and is now working on some huge Hollywood movies. She plays Arcee in the 2023’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, alongside actors Anthony Ramos, Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage and Pete Davidson.

“[Director] Steven Caple Jr. really did have a vision for Arcee, so I got to give credit where credit is due,” Liza said of her character during an interview with ScreenRant in June 2023. “That man cooked it up in the kitchen, and then I ate. But I have a great time eating now. You can see, I’m so excited. I’m so excited for y’all to see my take on Arcee. We’ve seen her before in Revenge of the Fallen (2009), but this has so much more backstory to her.”

ICYMI, Arcee is a robot character in the Transformers universe, making several appearances throughout the franchise films and is the most famous of the Female Autobots.

“She is strong, she is resilient, she is calling the shots, she’s getting everybody back,” Liza said of her character. “Get in line, come on, let’s go. We’ve got a mission to accomplish. She’s just driven and she’s loyal and so I’m really honored to play this character. I keep looking at her in the poster over here. I’m like, yeah, that’s me out here. She’s a force, so I’m honored to play her.”

Along with Transformers, the social media star will also be starring in the upcoming Netflix comedy A Family Affair alongside Zac Efron, Joey King and Nicole Kidman. On top of that, Liza is voicing Margot in the upcoming DreamWorks animated film, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken. Go Liza!

