When worlds collide! Joey King and Zac Efron are set to star alongside one another in an upcoming Netflix comedy, A Family Affair. The movie, which premieres on November 17, 2023, includes a star-studded cast of Nicole Kidman, Kathy Bates and internet star Liza Koshy. Keep reading for everything we know about the 2023 Netflix film.

What Is ‘A Family Affair’ About?

A Family Affair tells the story of an ambitious woman named Zara (Joey), who works as an assistant to a narcissistic Hollywood star named Chris Cole (Zac). When the big shot actor’s womanizing ways gets to be too much, Zara decides to finally quit. However, she will soon find that her attempt to cut ties with the movie star might have been for nothing, as he starts to date her widowed mother (Nicole). Yikes!

ICYMI, the film’s stars, Joey and Liza, are best friends IRL and also costar on the Disney Channel animated series Hamster & Gretel, which recently received a second season renewal.

Joey is best known for her role as Elle in another Netflix movie, The Kissing Booth, which became a three-film franchise on the streaming platform. When the final Kissing Booth movie premiered in August 2021, Joey told The New York Times that she’d love to play Elle again. However, that chapter had officially come to a close for her.

“I’ve never tired of playing Elle. It’s so fun. Watching this story be wrapped up so nicely in like a beautiful bow, I think it would be a little hard to come back after that,” she explained at the time. “We made this ending exactly what I think it needed to be. Selfishly, do I want to play Elle again? Absolutely. But I think that the story is on its final chapter.”

Now, she’s acting, producing and making projects on her terms, as she created All the King’s Horses production company in 2021.

“I just had these opinions and felt a little uncomfortable giving them when no one was asking,” Joey told Backstage in February 2022 about the decision to start her All the King’s Horses production company. “Now it feels so good to be able to be like, ‘This may be a crazy thing to say, but I have the merit to say it, so let’s all just talk about it.’”

