ICYMI, the former YouTube star skyrocketed to fame in the late 2010s on the video platform but has since stepped away from posting. Since then, she’s dipped her toes into the film industry and has starred in several movies.

Starring in the 2020 Netflix movie Work It alongside Sabrina Carpenter, Liza hosted the Nickelodeon game show Double Dare and is now working on some huge Hollywood movies. She plays Arcee in the 2023’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, alongside actors Anthony Ramos, Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage and Pete Davidson.

“[Director] Steven Caple Jr. really did have a vision for Arcee, so I got to give credit where credit is due,” Liza said of her character during an interview with ScreenRant in June 2023. “That man cooked it up in the kitchen, and then I ate. But I have a great time eating now. You can see, I’m so excited. I’m so excited for y’all to see my take on Arcee. We’ve seen her before in Revenge of the Fallen (2009), but this has so much more backstory to her.”

Along with Transformers, the social media starred in the 2024 rom-com film Players, alongside Gina Rodriguez, Joel Courtney, Damon Wayans Jr, Tom Ellis and Ego Nwodim.

She’ll be starring in the upcoming Netflix comedy A Family Affair alongside Zac Efron, Joey King and Nicole Kidman. On top of that, Liza is voicing Margot in the upcoming DreamWorks animated film, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken.

It also took some time and hard work to get to where she is now, she told Forbes in 2023.

“It takes that 10 years of silence, as they say, before you really see the fruits of your labor,” Liza told the outlet. “I went to acting class. I’m putting in 10,000 hours. I’m putting in the 10 years of silence. I’m trying to wake up early in the morning like Kobe did…I’m trying to put in that work.”

