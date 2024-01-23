The nominees are in! The 2024 Oscars are nearly here and we could not be more excited. From nominees like Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, the 96th Academy Awards, which premieres on Sunday, March 10, is sure to be a huge night in Hollywood. Keep reading for everything we know about the award show.

Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer led the lead in nominations with 13 nominations and Yorgos Lanthimos‘ Poor Things followed closely behind with 11 nods, and Martin Scorsese‘s Killers of the Flower Moon had 10. Box office sensation Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, nabbed 8 nominations, including one for the biggest award of the year, Best Picture.

It was a huge year for film — especially since two of the biggest movies from this year, Oppenheimer and Barbie, premiered on the same day on July 21, 2023. A meme called “Barbenheimer” was born, and the internet was full of photoshopped pictures of Barbie star Margot Robbie clad in her signature pink facing off to Cillian Murphy as the father of the nuclear bomb in Oppenheimer.

During an interview with Variety, in which both Cillian and Margot interviewed one another, the Barbie actress revealed that a producer from Oppenheimer actually tried to have them move their premiere date.

“One of your producers, Chuck Roven, called me, because we worked together on some other projects,” Margot revealed. “And he was like, ‘I think you guys should move your date.’ And I was like, ‘We’re not moving our date. If you’re scared to be up against us, then you move your date.’ And he’s like, ‘We’re not moving our date. I just think it’d be better for you to move.’ And I was like, ‘We’re not moving!’”

“It’s a perfect double billing…Clearly the world agreed. Thank God,” Margot added. “The fact that people were going and being like, ‘Oh, watch Oppenheimer first, then Barbie. I was like, ‘See? People like everything.’ People are weird … I think they were also really excited by the filmmakers. People were itching for the next Chris Nolan film and itching for the next Greta Gerwig film. To get them at the same time was exciting.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover everything we know about the 2024 Oscars.

