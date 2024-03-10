Ariana Grande is channeling Glinda from Wicked on the 2024 Oscars red carpet! Keep reading to see her full look.

The singer-songstress, 29, looked like she popped right out of her magic bubble in a gorgeous, puffy pink gown. All that she was missing was a magic wand!

ICYMI, the Nickelodeon alum is set to play Glinda in the upcoming Wicked movies directed by Jon M. Chu, starring alongside Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, among so many others.

The Universal film is based off the Tony-winning Broadway show of the same name, which followed the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire. The story tells the story of the interconnected lives of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch, long before Dorothy’s adventures in Wizard of Oz.

Ariana is fresh off the release from her album eternal sunshine, which dropped on March 8, her first musical drop since 2020’s Positions. On top of that, she was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live just one day earlier.

In an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe ahead of eternal sunshine, the “thank u, next: singer said that she now appreciates her musical success — but that in the past, it had made her “resentful.”

“I had a very interesting relationship to music before I left for Wicked,” she said. “I think that the time away was really healing.”

Her first album was released in 2013 when she was 20, and said that being in the music industry at such a young age was often overwhelming.

“I started making music when I was young, I didn’t really expect that or sign up for that. I just loved music. I didn’t know people were going to try to pit me against people I love,” she told Zane. “I think I was very young and processing all of that. I kind of married that to music in my head for a while. I was like, ‘Oh well I can’t continue doing that.’” Click through our gallery to see photos of Ariana at the 2024 Oscars red carpet.

