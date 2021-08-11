“Nostalgia was a big part of the franchise in my mind,” director Vince Marcello told Netflix. “All the movies are Elle looking back. Every voiceover is written from that perspective. I think we see discovery and growth from Lee, Noah and Elle in ways I hope will be fully satisfying and rewarding. Without spoiling anything, I think it’s a hopeful ending, but it’s not so buttoned up that it doesn’t leave any room for interpretation.”

At the end of the second movie, Elle (played by Joey) has a major decision to make when it comes to the next chapter of her life. Will the teen go to Berkley with her best friend, Lee (played by Joel), or to Harvard with her boyfriend, Noah (played by Jacob). In the end, Elle chooses herself!

“Her journey of growth is so great. She’s so good at making other people happy and being a great friend, but I think it’s nice that we see her finally kind of take charge of what makes her happy,” Joey told J-14 exclusively about her character’s ending. “She’s the coolest, you know, I’m super proud of her.”

After she and Noah breakup, Elle decides to attend the University of Southern California and major in video game design. In the final scene of the movie, fans get to see the characters all grown up thanks to a six-year flash forward. While it’s unclear what the future holds for Elle and Noah, their reunion is pretty romantic, and there’s definitely hope for the couple. Not to mention, their return back to each other occurs right in front of the same kissing booth where the former flames shared their first kiss. Talk about a full-circle moment.