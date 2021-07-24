Not holding back! Jacob Elordi has spoken publicly about his roles in The Kissing Booth franchise, and some of his quotes have left fans wondering whether or not he dislikes the movies.

When the first Kissing Booth flick hit Netflix in May 2018, the Australian actor made his mark on Hollywood. Following his success as Noah Flynn in the movie, which also stars Joey King and Joel Courtney, Jacob nabbed notable roles in other movies and TV shows, including Euphoria.

While chatting with Variety in August 2002 about The Kissing Booth sequel — which premiered in July 2020 — the HBO star claimed he never watched the movie. “I haven’t seen it. You’ve seen more than I have,” Jacob told the publication. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that, but I haven’t.”

At the time, his costar and ex-girlfriend Joey responded to the quote in a since-deleted tweet that read, “Jacob watched it.” After the post went viral, the actress appeared on The Howard Stern Show, and said that she got Jacob’s “permission to tweet it, so that was fine.”

“The tweet was a jovial thing. It wasn’t to be mean — it really wasn’t. I know the The Kissing Booth fans, they are always so curious about that tension of sorts and so I was like I’m just going to, I know they will appreciate it and that’s who it was for,” she added. “He had a good sense of humor about that tweet, for sure.”

During a separate interview, Jacob also compared his Euphoria character Nate to his The Kissing Booth character Noah.

“It’s two completely different experiences,” the 2 Hearts star told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2019. “The Kissing Booth was the first film I ever made — it was sort of my ticket to Hollywood, so I was really grateful for that. It’s almost like righting my wrongs a little bit too, because the character in The Kissing Booth is awful and it’s never really explained. He’s kind of idolized and made into a hero, so I suppose this show is showing why.”

After the second film was released, viewers called Jacob out for looking “miserable” throughout the film, which he did address. “No, no. I have a resting miserable face!” he told Access in July 2020, noting that he was “so exhausted” while filming the movie, which was shot in Africa.

Scroll through our gallery to see everything Jacob has said about his role in The Kissing Booth.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.