Fans were left pretty shook when Jacob Elordi admitted he hadn’t watched his new movie, The Kissing Booth 2, yet. And it turns out, Joey King was just as shook about it as we all were about it! Yep, she even called out her costar (and ex-boyfriend) online after she heard that he still hadn’t seen the sequel.

For those who missed it, when asked about the ending of the second flick, Jacob told Variety, “I haven’t seen it. You’ve seen more than I have. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that, but I haven’t. Do you like it?”

Naturally, upon seeing his quote online, the actress could not believe her eyes! She wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “Jacob watched it. He’s capping.”

Although it’s been taken down now, her message was quickly screenshotted and reposted online.

As fans know, the 23-year-old previously called his Kissing Booth character, Noah Flynn, “awful.” Yeah, when the actor, who is currently starring in Drake‘s new HBO series called Euphoria alongside Zendaya, was asked to compare the two roles to The Hollywood Reporter, he didn’t have the nicest things to say about Noah.

“It’s two completely different experiences. The Kissing Booth was the first film I ever made — it was sort of my ticket to Hollywood, so I was really grateful for that,” Jacob said. “It’s almost like righting my wrongs a little bit too, because the character in The Kissing Booth is awful and it’s never really explained. He’s kind of idolized and made into a hero, so I suppose this show is showing why.” He also warned fans not to emulate his character, after a guy told him that his girlfriend wanted him to be like Noah. “My girlfriend said [Noah’s] her dream guy. What are direct things I can do to be like that?” the fan asked. “That’s awful, I’m so sorry,” Jacob said to GQ after reading the fans message. “Don’t be like Noah Flynn, I wouldn’t want to be like that in real life. Be yourself, man.” As fans know, Jacob and Joey first met on set of the movie, and since their characters were total goals in the Netflix movie, when they took their love off the screen and into real life, it was seriously a dream come true! “Well, I thought he was very cute when we first met, but it started as a friendship. But before long I started to realize, ‘Hey, I think I kind of like this person!’” the actress revealed to Bello Magazine, when asked how their relationship started. “It was such an interesting experience meeting your boyfriend on set because you spend so much time together and become so close so fast.” It’s unfortunately unclear what went wrong in the end, but in November 2018, fans noticed that they had deleted some of their old romantic snaps together. Then, in March 2019, the 20-year-old seemingly opened up about their split. She explained, “When you’re going through something and the world wants to go through it with you or to get every piece of detail from you about it, it’s really difficult. Some of these things are just meant for you.”

