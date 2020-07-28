When The Kissing Booth costars Joey King and Jacob Elordi took their love off the screen and into real life, fans were seriously living for their relationship. Yep, the two stars fell for each other on set of the Netflix movie, and they were serious couple goals while they were together! But in 2018, after over a year of dating, they completely shocked the world when they called it quits.

But things didn’t end there. The exes had to reunite to film the second Kissing Booth movie months after their split, and working together with their rocky past was definitely awkward. Yeah, it’s safe to say that this former couple has had some serious ups and downs.

But wait, when did they realize that they had feelings for each other and when did they make things official? What caused them to go their separate ways in the end? What was it like to work together on the sequel together and where do they stand now? Not to worry, you guys, because we went ahead and broke down their entire love story from start to finish, and boy, was it a rollercoaster of a ride!

Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline of Joey and Jacob’s relationship.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.