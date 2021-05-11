Ever since the first movie premiered back in May 2018, fans have been seriously obsessed with The Kissing Booth movies. Viewers have been kept on the edge of their seat by the romantic love story between Elle Evans and Noah Flynn, and frankly, no one can get enough of it! Now, Netflix — which premiered the sequel The Kissing Booth 2 in 2020 — announced that there’s a third movie in the works and it’s set to premiere on August 11, 2021.

For those who missed it, the first two movies starred Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi and more. The first one followed high school student named Elle, who found herself face-to-face with her long-term crush — Noah — while running a kissing booth at the spring carnival. But things got a little complicated when Noah’s younger brother, Lee (who was also Elle’s best friend) did not approve of their relationship. In the end, he learned to accept their love and they lived happily ever after!

During the second movie, Elle and Noah’s relationship was put to the test when he went off to college. When both of them started to grow close to new people, it lead to a lot of jealousy and fighting. But in the end, true love won. Yes, Elle and Noah stayed together, but the film still ended with a MAJOR cliffhanger that made fans waiting on the edge of their seat for what’s going to happen in the third movie.

“We meet Elle with quite the dilemma at the end of The Kissing Booth 2. With The Kissing Booth 3, we pick back up with that dilemma, and it presents some pretty serious challenges throughout the third movie,” Joey said during an interview with Digital Spy from October 2020. “All the while, though, even though Elle is going through some very tough decisions, we are going to have even more fun with these characters than we did in the second one.”

While we wait for The Kissing Booth 3, there are a bunch of hidden behind-the-scenes secrets that fans didn’t know about the first two films! Yep, if you’re looking for some seriously juicy, unknown facts about rom-coms, don’t worry, because J-14 has you covered!? Scroll through our gallery to uncover some socking behind-the-scenes secrets about The Kissing Booth.

