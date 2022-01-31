The story of Elle Evans and Noah Flynn may have come to an end, but fans are still interested in Joey King, Jacob Elordi and the rest of the Kissing Booth cast’s love stories in real life.

Netflix’s fan-favorite rom-com series, the first Kissing Booth movie premiered in May 2018 with Joey starring as Elle and Jacob as Noah. After their characters fell in love on screen, the actors dated in real life.

“When we first met, me, him and Joel [Courtney] went out to dinner and we had the best, most fun night ever. By the end of dinner, we had like six inside jokes. We were so close and throughout filming, I was just best friends with Jacob,” the actress told Seventeen in June 2018, recalling the first time they met. “I guess there was no moment, but I feel like the friendship kind of naturally was like, ‘Oh, hey, this person is super frickin’ awesome. We have so much in common and we really love spending time together. Maybe there’s something more there.'”

The former flames met while filming the movie in 2017 and went public with their relationship in April of that year. Joey spoke about the early days of their relationship during an interview with Bello Magazine, explaining that she thought Jacob “was very cute” when they first met.

“Right away we were talking about gross things with each other. But before long I started to realize, ‘Hey, I think I kind of like this person!’” she shared during the 2018 interview. “It was such an interesting experience meeting your boyfriend on set because you spend so much time together and become so close so fast.”

Although the former costars seemed like they were solid, news of their split broke in November 2018. Following the breakup, Joey and Jacob reunited to film the Kissing Booth 2, an experience which she described as “fine” and “good.”

“I am very much, like, a frickin’ huge fan of The Kissing Booth,” Joey shared on the “Mood with Lauren Elizabeth” podcast in October 2019 about working alongside her ex. “I’m a fan of how it resonated with the world and it resonated with me. So going back and doing that and making the sacrifice, obviously, that everyone is thinking about — I’m not outwardly addressing, but what I’m kinda on the sly addressing — making those sacrifices was totally worth it.”

