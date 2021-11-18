It’s over. Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber have called it quits after one year together.

In Touch confirmed the news in November 2021, with a source telling the publication: “Their schedules conflicted, they weren’t spending much time together.”

The insider added, “It seemed like they were going backward instead of forward and that’s why it wasn’t working

Kaia and Jacob’s reps did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

Prior to their breakup, the model opened up about their relationship during a May 2021 interview with Vogue. “Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” Kaia shared at the time. “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.”

In October 2020, the duo made their relationship Instagram official. The couple celebrated Halloween together with matching costumes, appearing to bring their fling to the next level. The actor dressed up as the late Elvis Presley, while his other half was the singer’s ex Priscilla Presley.

Their Instagram pic came days after the couple was spotted packing on the PDA while out and about in Los Angeles. Jacob and Kaia shared a sweet smooch in the photos obtained by Just Jared as they ran errands around the city. The snaps show Jacob leaning in for a kiss, then adjusting the mask on his face as they continued to take the model’s dog for a walk.

The couple’s apparent confirmation came weeks after they first sparked romance rumors while out and about in September 2020. Throughout their time together, the former couple was photographed multiple times together, and Jacob even went on a vacation with Kaia and her family.

Jacob, for his part, stayed mum about their romance, but revealed details about his perfect date — “a night in Paris with wine, and you’re dressed to the nines” — while chatting with Vanity Fair in November 2020. “You want it to be genuine and real and have all the feelings of what you read in 1920s literature, but when people are watching and talking about it, it makes it a little bit difficult,” the actor explained to the magazine.

Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline of Kaia and Jacob's relationship.

