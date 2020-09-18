Ever since The Kissing Booth 2 came out, there’s been one question on everyone’s minds. And that is — are Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez dating?! We mean, it’s no secret that their characters had a lot of chemistry in the movie, so when they started hanging out all the time in real life, posting the cutest pics together, gushing over each other in interviews and even going on romantic trips together, fans quickly started to wonder if something was going on between the stars.

Despite all the romance rumors, Taylor set the record straight and, no, the two aren’t dating!

“Joey King and I are not dating,” the actor said during an interview with GQ published on September 15. “I love her dearly but, no, we are not dating. We might take trips together, but no.”

To celebrate their epic friendship, J-14 decided to break down all their most adorable moments together. From how they met to everything they’ve said about one another to all the adorable photos they’ve shared, we rounded up everything you need to know about the pair! Scroll through our gallery to check out Joey and Taylor’s complete rumored relationship and friendship timeline.

