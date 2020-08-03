Are Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez dating?! That seems to be the question on everyone’s minds after The Kissing Booth costars were spotted on a weekend getaway. Yep, the two stars went on a road trip together, and we have all the pics from their epic vacation!

For those who missed it, people first started speculating that the brunette beauty and the 28-year-old were more than friends after they were spotted getting cozy in a few social media posts on July 24, 2020. Yep, in honor of The Kissing Booth 2 premiering on Netflix, they reunited to celebrate — and they shared so many adorable pics from their hang out session! And get this, you guys — the actress even had her arms around the star in one of them.

A few days later, Taylor posted a super sweet tribute for Joey’s birthday, fueling the rumors even more.

“Happy friggen birthday @joeyking. Honestly I could write about this woman all day. She is the reason I joined the KB2 family, she welcomed me with open arms and love, she supported me, she pushed me, she made me laugh (like pee my pants laughter and had to check my underwear), she inspired me to be a better actor, she shared her family with me, THE LIST GOES ON. Grateful for you forever,” he gushed.

Now, they decided to hit the road together, and boy, did it look like they had a fun time! Complete with hiking, boating and swimming, the trip seemed like it was full of adventure and laughs. See for yourself! Scroll through our gallery to see all the pics from Joey and her rumored boyfriend, Taylor’s weekend getaway.

