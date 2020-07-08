It’s no secret that The Kissing Booth 2 is hitting Netflix on July 24, 2020! But it’s been a little over two years since the first film hit the streaming service, so we’re guessing that you’re in need of a little refresher about everything that went down in it. Well, thankfully, the film’s stars — Joey King and Joel Courtney — have fans covered! Yep, the actors recently sat down and gave a full recap of everything you might have forgotten from The Kissing Booth and, honestly, their take is seriously amazing.

For example, did you remember that Elle Evans — played by Joey herself — literally walked into the boys’ locker room while covered in paint? Or what about all the times that Noah Flynn — her eventual boyfriend played by Jacob Elordi — fought multiple people who disrespected her throughout the film? How about the rules that Elle and Lee Flynn — played by Joel — made about dating each other’s family members? Yeah, we seriously needed this refresher course. Thanks, guys!

Now that our memory is totally in tact, we’re ready for the sequel. For those who missed it, the trailer for the second film just dropped and, boy, does it look like there’s going to be some major drama going down when it comes to Elle and Noah’s relationship. Yep, according to Netflix, here’s what will happen in the second movie: “Elle Evans just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn. But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She’ll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee, and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco. When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl, Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs.”

It’s official, we’re counting down the days until this rom com is released!

