Get ready for some major The Kissing Booth content! Yep, not only did Netflix finally announce The Kissing Booth 2 release date (mark your calendars for July 24), but they also dropped some seriously epic deleted scenes from the first movie.

If you’re in need for some more Elle, Lee and Noah content, the streaming service has you covered because the scenes that hit the cutting room floor feature Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney in their fan-favorite roles, along with a look at Lee’s girlfriend Rachel (played by Meganne Young) and her friendship with Elle. Honestly, we’re so here for that friendship!

Along with some much-needed prom content, one deleted scene also gave viewers a look at Elle’s sweet relationship with her dad — cue the waterworks. Another showed off the hilarious interaction between Noah and Elle, who are still relationship goals if you ask us!

Well, now that we’ve watched the film AND its deleted scenes on repeat, it’s time to start counting down the days until the sequel finally premieres. What can fans expect from The Kissing Booth 2? Well, according to Netflix, here’s what will go down in the second movie: “Elle Evans just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn. But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She’ll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee, and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (played by Taylor). When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl (that’s Maisie!), Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs.”

From the sound of it, there’s going to be some trouble in paradise for the swoon-worthy couple, and we can’t wait to see it unfold on-screen!

