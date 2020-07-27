According to Jacob Elordi, no, he was not miserable while filming The Kissing Booth 2! He just responded and set the record straight once and for all, after fans claimed he did not look happy in the movie.

“No, no. I have a resting miserable face!” the actor told Access when asked if he was upset during the filming of the sequel. “You know what it is? It’s because I’m usually thinking a lot, like, an insane amount about something ridiculous. I think also, [my character] Noah is a moody dude, you know? He’s a moody guy. He’s not running around [super happy]. I wasn’t miserable, I was tired but not miserable. I had a blast.”

The 23-year-old, who also starred in Drake‘s show, Euphoria, explained that he was super exhausted while making the Kissing Booth 2, since he had just finished filming the HBO series.

“It was cool. I came straight from — literally, I finished Euphoria and then got on a plane and flew to Africa [to film The Kissing Booth 2]. So that was a dramatic shift mentally. But there was a nice calm in going back to [The Kissing Booth] and being able to settle into something I knew how to do and knew what to expect and had friends around, you know?” he explained. “I was so exhausted the entire shoot because I had just come off of eight months of filming then flew however many hours to Africa — I never really woke up. I just got through it.”

As for reuniting with his castmates, including his ex Joey King, the star said, “It was great, I hadn’t seen them since the first film. There was an excitement going back and doing it. We had all grown up so much, it had been over a year. It was really nice.”

