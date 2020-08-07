When it comes to playing bad guys, Jacob Elordi loves it. Yep, the actor just opened up about why he enjoys starring as “morally questionable” people, just weeks after he publicly slammed his Kissing Booth character, Noah Flynn.

“When I was younger, I didn’t question it so much. I just wanted to work and make movies,” he explained to Variety in a new interview, when asked about taking on negative characters. “If the script is acknowledging them — and they’re meant to be there, and not just an outcome of bad writing — then I think it’s much more interesting to play it. I’d hate to play someone who’s morally correct all the time. We do s**ty things all the time to each other.”

As fans know, he previously called his Kissing Booth character “awful.” Yeah, when the 23-year-old, who is currently starring in Drake‘s new HBO series, Euphoria, was asked to compare the two roles to The Hollywood Reporter, he didn’t have the nicest things to say about Noah.

“It’s two completely different experiences. The Kissing Booth was the first film I ever made — it was sort of my ticket to Hollywood, so I was really grateful for that,” Jacob said. “It’s almost like righting my wrongs a little bit too, because the character in The Kissing Booth is awful and it’s never really explained. He’s kind of idolized and made into a hero, so I suppose this show is showing why.”

He also warned fans not to emulate his character, after a guy told him that his girlfriend wanted him to be like Noah.

“My girlfriend said [Noah’s] her dream guy. What are direct things I can do to be like that?” the fan asked.

“That’s awful, I’m so sorry,” the star said to GQ after reading the fans message. “Don’t be like Noah Flynn, I wouldn’t want to be like that in real life. Be yourself, man.”

While chatting with Variety, the Australian hunk also opened up about the shows and movies he watched when he was younger, and it turns out, he was a big fan of High School Musical and Gossip Girl! But there one character that he was not a fan of, and that’s Chuck Bass (played by Ed Westwick).

“I watched High School Musical. I was actually a big fan of that. I watched Gossip Girl start to finish. It’s intense. The soundtrack on that is crazy, by the way, if you go back and watch it,” Jacob revealed. “Also, Chuck Bass. What an irredeemable character. I believe he rapes two girls in the first episode, and then by the last season, you love him. How do you do that? What kind of arc is that?”

