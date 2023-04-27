Get used to hearing about Taylor Zakhar Perez, because you’re going to fall in love with him as Alex Claremont in the upcoming film Red, White & Royal Blue very soon! The actor, best known for his role as Marco Peña in The Kissing Booth 2 and 3, has stirred up a few dating rumors during his time in the spotlight.

Keep reading to see details on Taylor’s love life.

Is Taylor Zakhar Perez Single?

Taylor, 31, appears to be single right now and has yet to announce any public relationships.

However, that didn’t stop fans from “shipping” him and his former The Kissing Booth costar Joey King back in 2020, after they went on a few vacations together. The actor denied those romance rumors during a GQ interview posted in September of that same year.

“Joey King and I are not dating,” Taylor revealed. “I love her dearly, but no, we are not dating. We might take trips together, but no.”

Plus, Joey is currently engaged to Steven Piet. The couple announced their engagement in March 2022 via Instagram.

“I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy,” Joey wrote. “I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”

Who Is Taylor Zakhar Perez Playing In ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’?

Taylor’s upcoming film Red White & Royal Blue is set to release on Prime Video on August 11, 2023, and is based off the 2019 book of the same name by author Casey McQuiston. It was announced that Taylor and Nicholas Galitzine were cast as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry, respectively, in June 2022.

“Alex Claremont-Diaz who, upon his mother’s election as president, is promptly cast as the American equivalent of a young royal,” a June 2022 report describes the plot per Deadline. The summary continued, “Handsome, charismatic, brilliant ― his image is pure millennial-marketing gold for the White House. There’s only one problem: Alex has a long-running feud with his royal counterpart across the pond, Prince Henry. And when the tabloids get hold of a photo involving an altercation between the two, U.S./British relations take a turn for the worse.”

