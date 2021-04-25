Get ready for new Netflix releases, because May 2021 is full of them! Not only does the streaming service have a bunch of original movies and TV shows premiering throughout the month, but some fan-favorite classics will also be available for streaming.

Months after Selena the Series premiered its first batch of episodes in December 2020, Christian Serratos is set to return as the late Tejano songstress Selena Quintanilla for part 2 of the series. As the story continues, fans will see more of the singer’s life unfold, including her wedding, performances and more.

“In part 1, we focused on the birth of Selena and Los Dinos through her family’s point of view and part 2, which has already been shot, is the rise of Selena the superstar,” the show’s creator, Moisés Zamora, teased in December 2020 during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Following the announcement that the iconic Spy Kids film series was set to be rebooted, the fourth movie — Spy Kids: All the Time in the World — will also be available to watch later on in the month.

As fans know, The Hollywood Reporter announced in January 2021 that the series’ original creator, Robert Rodriguez, would be gearing up “to relaunch the family movie franchise.” What better way to prepare than by watching one of the original films?!

But that’s not all! Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous has more episodes coming to Netflix in May as well. Raini Rodriguez, Kausar Mohammed, Paul-Mikél Williams and the rest of the cast have reprised their roles for the fan-favorite animated series as the teens try to survive with the threat of dinosaurs looming. From the sound of it, this is going to be one season viewers won’t want to miss!

“The campers uncover more details of Dr. Wu’s secret research and must quickly take their fate into their own hands with a dangerous plan to leave Isla Nublar behind for good,” the show’s trailer description reads, per YouTube. “But when a tropical storm delays their departure, a lethal new threat quickly closes in on the campers, placing their escape, as well as their lives, in extreme peril.”

Along with the new releases, Netflix will also be saying goodbye to some titles too. Be sure to watch movies like The Help, Miracle and Soul Surfer, among others, before the end of the month because they won’t be available come June.

Scroll through our gallery for a full list of titles coming to and leaving Netflix in May 2021.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.