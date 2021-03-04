The Queen of Christmas is back! Vanessa Hudgens is returning to her multiple roles in the Princess Switch series’ upcoming third installment.

There may not be a title for the movie just yet, but the former Disney Channel star has officially finished filming the flick. “And that’s a wrap on Princess Switch 3. What a whirlwind. Man, everyone worked their asses off. AND stayed safe,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram in March 2021. “BIG thanks to @netflix for taking the extra precautions to keep us on track and bring that new new to your screens.”

In November 2018, fans were first introduced to the fictional country of Belgravia when the initial Princess Switch movie premiered on the streaming service. Vanessa starred as both Stacy De Novo — a baker from Chicago — and Duchess Margaret of Montenaro. When fate brought the two girls together, they decided to switch places in order for Margaret to finally live a normal life.

When working on the first film, the High School Musical alum revealed that the hardest part about playing the two characters was keeping Stacey and Margaret’s accents in order. “It was the going back in forth between the accents and [me] trying to remember if I was American or British, or British pretending to be American, or American pretending to be British,” Vanessa said YouTube video following the movie’s release. “And then when I would change clothes it would make it even more confusing, but somehow we did it.”

Things got even more complicated for the actress when the second film, Princess Switch: Switched Again, premiered in November 2020. This time Vanessa played three characters instead of two. Yes, both Stacey and Margaret returned, but the introduction of Lady Fiona shook things up when she tried to steal the throne of Montenaro.

“I was very excited to create yet another character and had such a blast doing so. I was told they wrote in a new character but I had no idea how much fun it would actually be,” Vanessa told EW in October 2020, noting that it was “challenging” to take on three roles for the sequel.

When it comes to the third movie, should fans expect Vanessa to play four characters? According to the actress herself, the answer is no. “I’m just gonna crush that rumor now, that is not happening, no one get their hopes up for that,” she told Entertainment Tonight in November 2020. “Three is my limit. It is all that my mental capacity can handle.”

