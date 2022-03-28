Remember Madison Pettis, the adorable little Disney star that starred alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the Game Plan? Well, she’s all grown up now and looking stunning as ever. The former Disney star frequently posts pictures on Instagram of herself in swimsuits and lingerie and is even a Savage x Fenty Ambassador. “Perfect frame, guess I fit the picture,” she captioned one post, looking amazing in Savage x Fenty.

And the Cory In the House star isn’t just beauty and body goals, she has also starred in a handful of TV shows and movies recently, including He’s All That and American Pie: Girls’ Rules, both streaming on Netflix.

Acting isn’t new for the former child star, after appearing on Barney & Friends from 2005 to 2006, she got her huge break to fame starring as the long-lost daughter of The Rock’s quarterback character in The Game Plan. Soon after, around 2007, she also became a Disney Channel regular as she spent time starring in Cory in the House, spin off of the Disney classic, That’s So Raven. She also spent time popping in and out of Hannah Montana and other Disney TV shows.

“I really did not think all of your wildest dreams as an eight-year-old could come true, that you could be on your favorite spin-off of your favorite Disney Channel show, doing a movie that’s going to be a giant deal. None of that seemed possible,” Pettis told Teen Vogue in August 2021.

In the same interview, Madison revealed her own struggles from becoming a child star to being seen as an adult in Hollywood for the first time. “I never wanted to just hit people over the head with it and be like, ‘I’m not a little girl anymore,’” the young actress said. “People always made jokes. It was like, ‘You’re my entire childhood.’ And then, slowly as I’ve gotten older and done more mature roles, been a little sexier, people are like, ‘Oh my God, you’re ruining my childhood.’ I’m like, you have to get with the progression. I’m the same age as you now. Right? Like, we were both 8, and now, we’re 23.”

Scroll through the gallery to see Madison’s best bikini photos.

