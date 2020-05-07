As it turns out, Logan Paul is quite the costar. That’s right, fellow Valley Girl star Josh Whitehouse just opened up about working alongside the YouTuber on the upcoming remake, and he said the YouTuber was “brilliant to work with.”

“He’s very energetic on his YouTube channel, but he’s actually kind of down to earth in real life,” the 30-year-old revealed during a recent interview with Too Fab. “He came really prepared and I felt he was really passionate about the job.”

For those who missed it, the flick — which is remake of the 1980s classic — is all about a teenage girl named Julie who quickly falls in love with Randy, a musician from the wrong side of the tracks. A total Romeo and Juliet story, it’s sure to appeal to all types of viewer, and, get this, it’s a musical! Yep, fans will watch as the cast belts out classic ’80s tunes, like the Go-Go’s “We Got the Beat,” Cyndi Lauper‘s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” and a-ha’s “Take On Me.” Aside from Josh and Logan, Ashleigh Murray, Peyton List, Chloe Bennett, Mae Whitman, Alicia Silverstone, Jessica Rothe and more star in the film, set to be released on all digital platforms on Friday, May 8.

While talking to the site, the actor also dished on what it was like for him to take on such an iconic role, made popular by the legendary Nicolas Cage.

“When I got the job obviously there was a moment of, ‘Am I really going to do that? I had to get my head around that idea and come to terms with how I was going to approach it,” Josh explained. “I wanted to try and embody that classic American cool that Nicolas Cage has naturally, but then I didn’t want to get too tied down in something that already existed and bring some of my imagination to the character as well.”

Honestly, we can’t wait to see him, no doubt, totally kill this part!

