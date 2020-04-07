Fantastic Beasts star Ezra Miller has come under fire from fans after a controversial video of the actor allegedly choking a women at a bar in Iceland hit the web on Sunday, April 5. In the clip, which has since gone viral on Twitter, the 27-year-old appeared to shout “Did you want to fight? Is that the deal?” at a fan who approached them. Then, they seemingly grabbed her neck and pushed her to the ground while the person filming the altercation said, “Woah, bro, bro, bro, bro, bro,” behind the camera. As filming stops, a voice, which has reportedly been identified as Ezra’s, can be heard yelling “You wanna fight?”

At first, it was unclear from the video if the two were play fighting — as the fan appeared to put her hands up in jest before she was seemingly grabbed by the throat — but a source at the bar, called Prikið Kaffihús, said it was not a joke.

They also confirmed the identity of Ezra to Variety and said the incident took place at around 6:00 P.M. on April 1. They also told the publication that The Perks of Being A Wallflower star frequents the pub when he is in town and, prior to this, has never been a problem.

The insider further explained that the incident took place after a group of fans approached Ezra and started to get “quite pushy.” The entire situation escalated after they started to lose their temper at the group of fans. After the filmed altercation, the bar’s staff escorted the star off the premises and no police were called. The source noted that they were angry and upset after the incident took place.

A separate source told E! News that the incident had been “is regarded seriously” and the bar “does not condone violence in any given form.”

At this time, Ezra has not responded to the alleged video.

