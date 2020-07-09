The first Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie was an instant classic. For those who missed it, the 2010 film — which was based on Jeff Kinney‘s book of the same name — follows Greg Heffley, who is trying to navigate middle school unscathed. The movie starred Zachary Gordon, Robert Capron, Devon Bostick, Chloë Grace Moretz, Karan Brar, Laine MacNeil, Grayson Russell, Rachael Harris, and Steve Zahn.

It even had a secret appearance by Billie Eilish and spawned three sequels — Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days and Diary of a Wimpy Kid:The Long Haul. But what has the OG squad been up to since the first film premiered nine years ago? Well, J-14 decided to do some investigating, and it turns out they all went to have pretty successful careers in Hollywood!

Click through the gallery to see what the cast of Diary of a Wimpy Kid is up to now!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.