Disney’s Pixar is making history with their new short film Out! For those who missed it, the Pixar Sparkshort hit Disney+ on May 22, and it featured the studio’s first gay main character, Greg.

“Just look them in the eyes and say, ‘Mom, Dad, I’m — this is my boyfriend, Manuel,’” the character said in one scene from the film, where he came out to audiences.

The entire short followed the story of Greg, as he geared up to move in with his boyfriend Manuel. But when Greg’s parents surprise him on moving day, his dog Jim helps keep his secret, until Greg and Jim temporarily switch bodies. Yep, according to the film’s description, “On an average day, Greg’s life is filled with family, love and a rambunctious little dog — but despite all of this, Greg has a secret.”

Throughout the film, Greg learned the importance of being true to himself and who he is.

As fans know, this isn’t the only Pixar film that included an LGBTQ+ character this year. Onward, starring Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, also featured a self-identified lesbian police officer, named Officer Specter — voiced by Lena Waithe. For those who haven’t watched the flick, Officer Specter is a Cyclops, and while chatting with main characters Ian and Barley, she noted that her “girlfriend’s daughter got me pulling my hair out.” This was the first confirmed LGBTQ+ character in the entire Disney Pixar universe, at the time, when the film first premiered back in March.

Onward followed about two teenage elf brothers, who went on a journey to try to uncover whether or not there is still a little magic left in the world. They’re on a mission to find a special stone, which can cast a spell that will allow them to spend one last day with their father, who died when they were too young to remember him. Along with Out, Onward is available for streaming on Disney+, now.

