Get ready for a new breed of Disney princesses! That’s right, Peyton Elizabeth Lee recently gave fans a first look at her character in the upcoming Disney+ original movie Secret Society Of Second-Born Royals, and boy, does it look like it’s going to be good!

As of right now, the flick doesn’t have an exact release date, but it’s set to premiere on the streaming service at some point during summer 2020. For those who missed it, the Andi Mack alum took to Instagram on Monday, April 20 and introduced her character, Sam, to the world. During a recent interview, the actress dished on the sci-fi film and explained that throughout the movie, Sam will work hard to “find where she can shine and where she belongs” all while living in the shadow of her sister, who’s next in line for the throne.

“Sam is going to be a unique addition to the Disney princess family because she doesn’t want to be a princess, she doesn’t want to be royalty,” the 15-year-old told EW. “Because of that, it takes her on this journey of figuring out how to make it work for herself that’s going to break that delicate princess mold. When she finds this secret society that feels the same way, they figure out how to create their own legacy and have an impact on their country and the world.”

The entire film follows Sam after she’s drafted alongside a group of gifted young people who are trained to keep the world safe. Alongside fellow stars Skylar Astin, Élodie Yung, Niles Finch, Ashley Liao, Isabella Blake-Thomas, Faly Rakotohavana and Olivia Deeble, Peyton will show off her her fighting skills when a villain emerges and attempts to steal the crown. From the sound of it, this is one movie we’re not going to want to miss!

