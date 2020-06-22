It’s safe to say that the Harry Potter series is one of the biggest phenomenons of all time. Which is why it is also safe to say that the stars of the flicks probably have a lot of intense fans. Well guys, Evanna Lynch just shared her thoughts on “dangerous” and “obsessive” fan culture, and she admitted that before she was cast as Luna Lovegood in the magical movies, the 28-year-old was a huge fan of the frnachise herself.

“I was a really obsessive Harry Potter fan. I started reading them when I was about 8, and that was just my whole identity for a while. It’s quite embarrassing,” she admitted while speaking on the “Talking Tastebuds” podcast. “I found that the whole fan culture… I think is a bit unhealthy, you know being obsessed with a person. Because when I met Daniel [Radcliffe], Emma [Watson] and Rupert [Grint], I kind of knew everything about them. I knew their pets’ names, I knew their birthdays, I knew their parents’ names and I had to pretend [I didn’t].”

“Being an obsessive fan is kind of disempowering — it happens when you’re a teenager, you’re so insecure and you’re trying to find yourself. You see these other people and they seem great and amazing and godly,” the actress continued. “I don’t think it’s healthy. I just think fan culture is kind of dangerous and you can kind of lose yourself in it.”



Previously, Daniel has opened up about the negative effects of being in the spotlight at such a young age.

“Part of the thing is the expectation to be delighted all the time,” he told Off Camera With Sam Jones. “You have a great job, you’re wealthy, you don’t have a right to ever feel sad or to not be excited about the whole thing all the time. You suddenly start to feel like, ‘If I am feeling some sort of human emotion of sadness, does that mean I’m doing this wrong? Does that mean I’m not good at being famous? Or not good at living my life?’”

The 29-year-old explained that constantly being watched, as well as the pressures to fit in influenced him to turn to alcohol.

“Some part of me was like, ‘Actors have to be crazy, cool drunks.’ I had to live up to this weird image that I had in my head of what it is to be a famous actor or something,” he added. “There is [also] an awareness that I really struggled with, particularly in my late teens when I was going out to places for the first time where you would feel — again, it could have largely been in my head — where you would feel watched when you went into a bar, when you went into a pub. In my case, the quickest way to forget you were being watched was to get very drunk. Then as you get very drunk, you become aware, ‘Oh, people are watching more now because now I’m getting very drunk, so I should probably drink more to ignore that more.’ It can affect your psyche.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.