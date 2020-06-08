Fans are not happy with Happy Potter author J.K. Rowling after one of her most recent Twitter posts. For those who missed it, the 54-year-old came under fire on Saturday, June 6, for allegedly making “anti-trans comments” while retweeting an article titled “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.”

“‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people,” the writer added. “Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

After reading this, fans took to Twitter and slammed J.K. for seemingly defining a woman “by their [menstrual] periods.”

“I know you know this because you have been told over and over and over again, but transgender men can menstruate,” one person replied. “Non-binary people menstruate. I, a 37-year old woman with a uterus, have not menstruated in a decade. Women are not defined by their periods.”

Others hit back and told her that some people who identify as women — such as transgender women — may not get their periods. Someone else pointed out that people who do not identify as women — like transgender men and those identifying as non-binary — can still get their periods.

“What happens when women enter menopause? What about women who had hysterectomies? Women who don’t menstruate because of hormonal issues? Are they not women? Nothing you say stops trans women from being women,” another person responded. They then added, “And on that note, men can menstruate too, for this same reason.”

Halsey even clapped back on Twitter.

“Imagine writing a generation defining series about a youth uprisal that defeats a tyrannical monster motivated by the preservation of ‘pure blood’ and looking at THIS time in the world and going ‘hmm…yep. I’m gonna invalidate trans people,'” the songstress wrote.

Imagine writing a generation defining series about a youth uprisal that defeats a tyrannical monster motivated by the preservation of “pure blood” and looking at THIS time in the world and going “hmm…yep. I’m gonna invalidate trans people.” — h (@halsey) June 7, 2020

But that’s not all! Harry Potter actress Katie Leung — known for her role as Cho Chang — also spoke out.

“So, you want my thoughts on Cho Chang? Okay, here goes…(thread),” the actress wrote on Twitter, posting links to petitions and organizations that support the Black trans community.

After receiving the backlash online, J.K. seemingly defended her initial post in a Twitter thread.

“The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women — i.e, to male violence — ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences — is a nonsense,” she wrote. “I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.”

