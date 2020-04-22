Get ready, people, because HBO Max is coming! The TV network, that brought us fan-favorite series like Euphoria, is finally gearing up to release a streaming service (think Netflix and Disney+) filled with all our favorite shows and movies — and we seriously can’t wait!

As exciting as a brand new streaming service is, there’s no doubt that fans have a lot of questions. Like, how much will it cost? When will it launch? What movies and TV shows will be available to stream? Are they releasing any original content? Don’t worry, because J-14 has you covered! We did some research and rounded up the most important details to know about this new site, that’ll take all binge-watching needs to the next level. Here’s everything you need to know! Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of HBO Max.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.